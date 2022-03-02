Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,149,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Stericycle by 32.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,354,000 after buying an additional 395,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 166.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after buying an additional 268,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after buying an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -187.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

