Man Group plc Buys Shares of 13,600 NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

