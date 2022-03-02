Man Group plc Sells 76 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Balchem were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Balchem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Balchem by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Shares of BCPC opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $151.37.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

