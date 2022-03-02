Man Group plc Acquires 27,700 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 133,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 206,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 488,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,925 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ III opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on III shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

