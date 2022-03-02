Man Group plc Invests $345,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.