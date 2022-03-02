Man Group plc Invests $366,000 in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGHT. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $6,810,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $28,324,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences Inc has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

