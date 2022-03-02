Man Group plc Has $384,000 Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CorVel were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,385,000 after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.73.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total value of $196,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,022. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.