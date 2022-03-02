Man Group plc Sells 758 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -292.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

