California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,799 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $521,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 205,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

