Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Endava (DAVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Endava (NYSE: DAVA) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2022 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

2/17/2022 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $154.00.

1/10/2022 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

DAVA stock opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.80. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Endava by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

