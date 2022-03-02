Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Lowered to $33.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

