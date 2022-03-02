Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of CLDX opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 100,184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,042,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
