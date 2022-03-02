iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Gap Up to $19.44

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $20.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 440,951 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 62,775 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

