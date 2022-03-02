Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $56.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

