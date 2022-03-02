Owens Corning to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 257.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

