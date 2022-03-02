KeyCorp Comments on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PUBM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $270,706.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,328. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

