BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BYD in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BYD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BYDDY stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. BYD has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

