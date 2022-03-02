Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.36. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,838,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after buying an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,160,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,048,779 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

