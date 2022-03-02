Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFASY opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gafisa has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

