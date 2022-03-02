Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Highway as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HIHO opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Highway has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.07%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

