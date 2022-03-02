California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 863 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Realogy were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 193.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 57.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Realogy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Realogy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.