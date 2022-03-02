California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 916 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 48,755.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,355,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 170,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

