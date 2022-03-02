California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,612 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

