California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

