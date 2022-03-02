B. Riley Upgrades Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $78.79 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

