Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LL Flooring Holdings Inc. provides specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The company’s selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork. LL Flooring Holdings Inc., formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $473.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

