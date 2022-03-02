Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.79

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 16056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.