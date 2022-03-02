Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.79

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 16056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

