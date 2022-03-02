$3.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.18 and the lowest is $2.87. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $13.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.73 to $18.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $17.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $8,189,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

