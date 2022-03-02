Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells 3,938 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Dennis Lyandres sold 9,208 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $598,059.60.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $327,032.64.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00.

Shares of PCOR opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $157,477,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in Procore Technologies by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

