Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:OPA opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.