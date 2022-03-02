Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.42.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

