Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

