BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an in-line rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.