Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target to €240.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from €270.00 ($303.37) to €240.00 ($269.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Capgemini to €230.00 ($258.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

CGEMY opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

