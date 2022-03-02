Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $43,548.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $41,638.00.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

