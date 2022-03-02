Gary Wimberly Buys 399 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 91.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

