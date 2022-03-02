Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Sells 2,270 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $11,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

APRN opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 64.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

