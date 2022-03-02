Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Decreases By 92.7%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VDMCY stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.
Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodacom Group (VDMCY)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.