Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Decreases By 92.7%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VDMCY stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.