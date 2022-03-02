Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells 17,400 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $84,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MDXG opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
