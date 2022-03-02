Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells 17,400 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $84,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MDXG opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after acquiring an additional 303,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

