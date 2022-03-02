The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €118.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.72 ($115.41).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €53.84 ($60.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.42. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

