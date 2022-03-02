Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $718,727.82 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) COO Anshul Sadana sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $718,727.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,307,342.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 16,936 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $2,106,160.96.

Arista Networks stock opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

