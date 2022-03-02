HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 51.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 70.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

