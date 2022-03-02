Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 1,207 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Coinbase Global stock opened at $196.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
