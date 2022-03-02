Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 1,207 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $196.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

