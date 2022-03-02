Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Henrik O. Schliemann Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

