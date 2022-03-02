Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Decreases By 66.2%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the January 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of UBEOF stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Ube Industries has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $19.75.

Ube Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

