Insider Selling: ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADTRAN stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

