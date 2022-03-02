Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore Sells 104,400 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$167,457.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,744,925.20.
Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Ingram Gillmore acquired 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00.
Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.96.
Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
Featured Stories
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.