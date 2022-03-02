Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore Sells 104,400 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$167,457.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,744,925.20.

Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ingram Gillmore acquired 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXE. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

