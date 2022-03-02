Marshall Wace LLP Invests $709,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCK opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $124.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.