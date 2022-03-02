AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth $78,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

UHAL opened at $568.67 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $523.94 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

