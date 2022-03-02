Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 720,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Forterra by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after buying an additional 203,697 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Forterra by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 202,463 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Forterra by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 169,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after buying an additional 146,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.63. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $24.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

